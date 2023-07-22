Triple H spotted with popular duo on WWE SmackDown 

Triple H's current WWE role has now been on for a full year. It consisted of several highs and lows for the company. The Game was on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown and posed alongside the Cavinder twins.

Last year, Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder signed with WWE and were assigned to the developmental brand. Earlier this year, the duo made their first televised appearance for the company on an episode of NXT when Thea Hail won the Women's Battle Royale.

Several NXT talents were present in the crowd for Friday Night SmackDown, and the Cavinder twins were drawing attention as usual. The duo shared pictures from the show, including one with the Chief Content Officer. Check it out:

Haley and Hanna are yet to make their televised in-ring debut for the company.

Triple H and the higher-ups in WWE are reportedly keen on Cavinder twins

In 2021, Haley and Hanna Cavinder became popular stars on TikTok and eventually were signed by the company as part of the new NIL program. The program aims to provide young stars a shot at becoming the next stars in the world of sports entertainment.

Earlier this year, Cavinder Twins made their television debut on NXT. However, Hayley and Hanna are yet to compete in front of a live crowd. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Triple H and Co are really keen on the Cavinder twins following their on-screen debut. Check it out:

"They have not signed a talent contract yet, I checked that today. They still have their NIL contract. They (WWE) are real, real high on them, but they haven’t even started training yet." (H/T WrestleTalk)

The sisters were also spotted alongside Triple H on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The show also featured other talent from the developmental brand, such as Carmelo Hayes, Wes Lee, Dragon Lee, Tiffany Stratton, and more.

What are your thoughts on Cavinder Twins? Sound off in the comment section below.

