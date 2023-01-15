Triple H and Stephanie McMahon could be gone from WWE if they voted against Vince McMahon, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan could have been let go from the WWE if they voted against Vince McMahon's return to the helm.

The 77-year-old's sensation return to WWE has rocked the wrestling world, as no one expected this to happen until a few days ago. However, as things stand, McMahon is not just back in the promotion but is also its Executive Chairman.

It was revealed that the Board of Directors, which included Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan, unanimously voted for Vince to become the Executive Chairman. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo speculated on the fate of Triple H, Stephanie, and Khan if they hadn't voted in favor of Vince McMahon's return.

The wrestling veteran stated that, if this was the case, their time in the global wrestling juggernaut could end soon.

"Say, did vote against him coming back? Triple H, Stephanie, and Khan (Nick) are a part of that. If that's the case, at that point, to me, Vince's reaction would have been, 'Bro, you're running this company over my dead body. I will sell this company before you two take control of it.' If that's the case. Bro, if they truly voted against Vince, it's lights out, bro," said Vince Russo (9:07 - 9:44)

Vince McMahon is bringing his old staff back to WWE

According to rumors, McMahon has brought back a few employees who worked closely with him when he was in power since his shocking return to the board of WWE. A recent report revealed that one of those names was Brad Blum, his Chief of Staff, who was shown the door from the company merely a month and a half ago.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier Vince McMahon's return to WWE saw a big change internally.



We were told that he brought back Brad Blum as his Chief of Staff, 1 1/2 months after WWE released him. Vince McMahon's return to WWE saw a big change internally.We were told that he brought back Brad Blum as his Chief of Staff, 1 1/2 months after WWE released him. https://t.co/K71YDwvYVD

Michelle Wilson and George Barrios are two other names close to McMahon, who were recently reinstated into WWE's Board of Directors.

