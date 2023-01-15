Backstage note on Vince McMahon reportedly rehiring his own staff after the company fired them

Former CEO of WWE Vince McMahon started making headlines after finding his way back into the company.

While regaining his seat as executive chairman of WWE through unanimous votes, the latest reports indicate that Vince McMahon also rehired a few of his loyal employees who were let go by the promotion during his absence.

The 77-year-old wanted to ensure that he surrounded himself with the right people when he came back to the company. According to reports by Ringside News, McMahon returned to the Stamford office this week but did not come alone.

In fact, Mr. McMahon brought back employees who the company had fired during his absence. A WWE tenured member mentioned that McMahon returned to headquarters with his old team. Following his comeback to the company, the former CEO rehired his staff.

"McMahon brought back Brad Blum, his Chief of Staff, too, who had just been let go about a month and a half ago." [H/T - Ringside News]

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier Vince McMahon's return to WWE saw a big change internally.



We were told that he brought back Brad Blum as his Chief of Staff, 1 1/2 months after WWE released him. Vince McMahon's return to WWE saw a big change internally.We were told that he brought back Brad Blum as his Chief of Staff, 1 1/2 months after WWE released him. https://t.co/K71YDwvYVD

The report also suggests that Mr. McMahon now has a robust internal support system, thanks to the reappointment of former co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to WWE's Board of Directors, as well as the return of Brad Blum to the company.

WWE named board members who resigned after Vince McMahon's return

According to reports, the former CEO's return to WWE is only to aid in the sale of the company. Vince McMahon was looking for potential buyers for the Stamford-based promotion and wanted to privatize it.

Numerous probable bidders for World Wrestling Entertainment have been noted, including Disney, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, and AEW owners Shahid and Tony Khan.

However, Mr. McMahon's return to the promotion has enraged several employees. Following reports and observations from the WWE Corporate website's SEC Filings and other documents section, the company announced that Ignace Lahoud and Man Jit Singh have stepped down from the Board of Directors, effective January 6, 2023.

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x Vince McMahon: *returns back to WWE as the executive chairman and selling the company to the Saudis*



Every wrestling fan: Vince McMahon: *returns back to WWE as the executive chairman and selling the company to the Saudis*Every wrestling fan: https://t.co/h5MroczuYI

While Lahoud and Singh agreed with the Board's decision to look into strategic alternatives for the company, they opposed Mr. McMahon's return.

What do you think of Vince McMahon's return to the WWE Board of Directors? Sound off in the comments section below.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes