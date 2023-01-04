WWE ended 2022 with a shocking swerve as Charlotte Flair returned to dethrone Ronda Rousey. The Queen became a 14-time women's champion and cemented her legacy as a first-ballot future WWE Hall of Famer. During the latest episode of his podcast, Ric Flair explained why either Triple H or Stephanie McMahon should induct his daughter into the HOF in the distant future.

While Charlotte has her fair share of nay-sayers, she has proven to be an exceptionally gifted performer, as her unmatched accolades speak for themselves. Flair will definitely follow her father into the WWE Hall of Fame once her career is over, and not many would argue against her getting the prestigious honor.

According to The Nature Boy, Triple H would be the best person to welcome Charlotte into the Hall of Fame. Flair said that The Game played the most important role in The Queen's rise to the top in WWE as he helped shape her into a main event talent in NXT.

The 16-time world champion also briefly spoke about Stephanie McMahon's real-life friendship with Charlotte, as you can view below on this week's To Be The Man podcast:

"Hunter. Yeah, absolutely, Hunter. Like, he has been so inspirational in her life. Either Hunter or Stephanie. I mean, outside the business, they've become close friends." [31:34 - 31:57]

They were there for her: Ric Flair on Charlotte Flair's relationship with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Charlotte Flair has always had the support of wrestling's most powerful couple.

The New SmackDown Women's Champion endured a tough time when her younger brother Reid Flair passed away due to a drug overdose in 2013. Ric Flair recalled how Triple H and Stephanie McMahon supported Charlotte during the challenging phase as the superstar was still in her formative years in NXT.

Reid Flair was also a wrestler before his unfortunate demise, and the setback of losing a sibling could have forced Charlotte to step away from the business. She carried on and went on to put together a resume that might never be replicated in women's wrestling.

Ric Flair clarified that while Triple H and Stephanie were good friends with Charlotte, her on-screen success in WWE came all due to her talent and not personal favors.

"I think it would be somebody in management. I think she is really close to Stephanie. I think she is really close to Hunter. Oh god, I'll have to think about that, but it would be someone that has seen her grow and been through all the trials and tribulations with Reid and all that. It was a lot. They were there for her, and you know, didn't have anything to do with where she is today." [32:34 - 33:42]

