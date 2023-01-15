Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were working for Vince McMahon from the "inside," says former WWE personality (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently speculated that Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan could be working for Vince McMahon from the "inside."

The wrestling world is still coming to terms with McMahon's shocking return to the global juggernaut company a few days back. He was also elected as the Executive Chairman of WWE. As expected, this development divided fans, drawing mixed reactions. Many were disappointed with Vince McMahon's return as he was forced to resign last year due to serious "hush money" allegations.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo shared some interesting revelations about the situation. He revealed that several emails were exchanged between Vince McMahon and WWE's Board of Directors in late December 2022. Russo added that in the emails, McMahon made it clear that he wouldn't approve of any sale of the company if he weren't the Chairman.

"Here's something very interesting, too. So stuff goes down with Vince; Vince goes home, Stephanie's back. Towards the end of December and the beginning of January, there's an exchange of emails between Vince and the board. And Vince is making his intentions clear to the board. I want to come back. I'm not going to approve any sale or any licensing rights unless I'm the Chairman of the company," said Vince Russo

The former WWE Head Writer further added that in one of the emails, the Board of Directors wrote to Vince McMahon that it wasn't a good idea to have him back. However, Russo mentioned that since McMahon did end up returning to WWE, it could mean Triple H, Nick Khan, and Stephanie McMahon were working for him from "inside."

"There was one email. The board writes him back. It basically says. Vince, it is unanimous that while you're being looked at by the SEC and the Attorney General's office, we do not think it's a good idea that you come back to this company, especially as far as the shareholders are concerned. They said the vote was unanimous! Triple H, Nick Khan, and Stephanie are on the board! They had to be part of that unanimous board. So either this was a Stephanie, Khan and Triple H powerplay, or they were on the inside working for Vince," added Vince Russo (3:01 - 4:43)

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo says Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan knew Vince McMahon had all the power.

During the same interview, Vince Russo also spoke about The Game, Stephanie, and Khan not objecting to the decision made by the Board of Directors because they knew Vince McMahon "held all the cards" all along. The wrestling veteran noted that this could mean the three were on the 77-year-old's side from the very beginning.

"They went along with the board and the unanimous decision, knowing Vince held all the cards and knowing Vince was gonna come back, whether it was unanimous or not, he had the power. So the fact that it was unanimous, that's the keyword bro, because either we voted against the father-in-law or we were in Vince's camp from Day 1," said Vince Russo (4:44 - 5:11)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists It was conceded that Stephanie and Vince McMahon did have issues in working together as family members



Nick Khan was a buffer who kept things smooth between them as well as between Vince and Triple H.



- WON It was conceded that Stephanie and Vince McMahon did have issues in working together as family members Nick Khan was a buffer who kept things smooth between them as well as between Vince and Triple H.- WON https://t.co/DrbWjKuOmE

It's safe to say this is one of the first occasions in the company's history where fans are more curious to see what transpires backstage in WWE than on TV.

What do you make of Vince Russo's theory about Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan internally working for Vince McMahon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

