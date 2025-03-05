Triple H still planning shocking twists on the road to WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Triple H has already delivered several shockers on the road to WrestleMania 41. The Game booked John Cena to turn heel at Elimination Chamber. He'd put the Women's World Championship on IYO SKY the following week on Monday Night RAW.

On the Monday Night Show, Bianca Belair's involvement caused a major distraction for Rhea Ripley during her world title defense against IYO SKY. Unfortunately for Mami, the Genius of the Sky capitalized on the distraction to hit her finisher for the win.

WWE announced that IYO SKY would defend the title against Women's Elimination Chamber match winner Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. However, WrestleVotes provided an update on the match that could potentially turn into a triple threat during the latest Live Q&A on Backstage Pass.

"The anticipation is that the match turns into a three-way at WrestleMania. That's from what I heard today. Fully expecting that match to turn into a triple threat by the time we get to Las Vegas was what I was told. So if the spice isn't there between Bianca and IYO, don't worry, it's going to shape out to be a little bit different." [From 02:52 onwards]

It remains to be seen whether Mami will get back into the title picture or reignite a feud with her former boyfriend on the road to 'Mania.

