  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Triple H still planning shocking twists on the road to WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Triple H still planning shocking twists on the road to WrestleMania (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Mar 05, 2025 05:13 GMT
Triple H is the head booker of WWE (Image via WWE.com)
Triple H is the head booker of WWE (Image via WWE.com)

Triple H has already delivered several shockers on the road to WrestleMania 41. The Game booked John Cena to turn heel at Elimination Chamber. He'd put the Women's World Championship on IYO SKY the following week on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

On the Monday Night Show, Bianca Belair's involvement caused a major distraction for Rhea Ripley during her world title defense against IYO SKY. Unfortunately for Mami, the Genius of the Sky capitalized on the distraction to hit her finisher for the win.

WWE announced that IYO SKY would defend the title against Women's Elimination Chamber match winner Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. However, WrestleVotes provided an update on the match that could potentially turn into a triple threat during the latest Live Q&A on Backstage Pass.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The anticipation is that the match turns into a three-way at WrestleMania. That's from what I heard today. Fully expecting that match to turn into a triple threat by the time we get to Las Vegas was what I was told. So if the spice isn't there between Bianca and IYO, don't worry, it's going to shape out to be a little bit different." [From 02:52 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

It remains to be seen whether Mami will get back into the title picture or reignite a feud with her former boyfriend on the road to 'Mania.

Get the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी