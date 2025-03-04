Rhea Ripley to leave the World Title picture & destroy 3-time WWE champion at WrestleMania? Potential explored

Rhea Ripley is in a bad place right now. She looked set to go into WrestleMania 41 as the Women's World Champion, but that dream has been dashed.

Ad

Mami defended her championship against IYO SKY in the main event of RAW this week, with Bianca Belair watching on. Despite The EST of WWE physically getting involved, the match continued. Ripley eventually lost to SKY, who shocked the world by winning her second world title in the company.

As a result of this, IYO is currently scheduled to defend the Women's World Title against Belair at WrestleMania 41. Rhea Ripley is not in the match for now, and while she could be added to it, there are other things The Eradicator may want to do at The Show of Shows.

Ad

Trending

If she isn't allowed into the IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair title match, Ripley's frustrations could boil over when Dominik Mysterio taunts her in a backstage segment. She can attack her ex-boyfriend, potentially even challenging him to an intergender match at 'Mania.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Rhea Ripley has already given Dirty Dom a Riptide, she may not be satisfied until she destroys Mysterio in an actual match. After all, he and Liv Morgan have caused her a world of trouble over the past year. The latter was also technically responsible for Ripley losing her title.

How Liv Morgan indirectly caused Rhea Ripley to lose her title before WrestleMania 41

Liv Morgan's revenge tour did not end when she lost the Women's World Championship to Ripley. In fact, her wits have caused Mami's downfall, starting when she and Raquel Rodriguez attacked Mami and IYO SKY backstage on the RAW after the Royal Rumble.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Australian ended up attacking Morgan during her Elimination Chamber qualifying match against SKY, leading to a disqualification. Out of guilt, Rhea Ripley would then give a Women's World Championship match to The Genius of the Sky. The rest, as we saw, is history.

IYO took advantage of Ripley's kindness, which could lead to a more vengeful side to the former Judgment Day member.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.