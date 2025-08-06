Triple H is "straight up lying to people" in new WWE era, says veteran (Exclusive)

Triple H has effected some drastic changes in WWE ever since his rise to becoming the head of creative. However, one of his decisions has raised some eyebrows recently, prompting an interesting comment from wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell.

Seth Rollins had recently been declared to be too injured to take part at SummerSlam 2025, which had disappointed fans. However, it turned out to be a complete ruse, as The Visionary appeared in the arena to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, taking away CM Punk's newly won WWE World Heavyweight Title on Night One of the premium live event.

Speaking about the twist on UnSKripted , Dutch Mantell called out how it was a blatant lie to create a swerve in the story. However, he did admit that he did not dislike it.

"You got to accept that since they gave up the premise of kayfabe, now they're just straight up lying to people. And that's what they did in the beginning, but it was in a nicer shape and form. I really like that. But I think that opens up CM Punk and Seth for a, I say at least a three-month run," Dutch said. [17:16 onwards]

For now, it remains to be seen what Seth Rollins plans to do next in WWE.

