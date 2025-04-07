Triple H surprised non-WWE star with emotional moment backstage

A non-WWE star recently revealed what Triple H did for him backstage at one of the biggest nights of his career. The company's Chief Content Officer has been doing fantastic stuff behind the scenes since taking over the position in 2022.

Ad

One of the biggest surprises at the 2025 Royal Rumble match was the entry of reigning TNA World Champion Joe Hendry. He entered at No. 15 but didn't eliminate anyone. He lasted for about three minutes before being tossed out by Roman Reigns.

In an interview on Rewind Recap Relive, Hendry was asked about what happened before he walked out of the curtain to make his Royal Rumble debut. He revealed that Triple H approached him, and they took a picture together moments before his music played.

Ad

Trending

"Well on that occasion, I was waiting ready to go. They were saying, ‘We’ll give you the signal.’ And then I see Triple H walking over to me, put his arm around me and we took the photo, so that's what happened right before my music played. It was awesome," Hendry said. [From 00:12 to 00:28]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

WWE recently signed a deal with TNA Wrestling which allows the talents from NXT are able to cross over to TNA and vice versa, creating a lot of opportunities and making both products more popular.

Triple H believes in Joe Hendry

Joe Hendry has turned into a huge sensation over the past couple of years. The star finally reached the mountain top at TNA back in January when he defeated Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, at Genesis to become the new TNA World Champion.

Ad

Hendry represented TNA at the 2025 Royal Rumble, receiving a good reaction from the Indianapolis crowd. He didn't make a lot of impact in the match, but he certainly helped pave the way for future TNA World Champions likely getting a shot at making a WWE appearance.

The Scotsman also received a huge stamp of approval from Triple H, who believes in Joe Hendry.

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above by Hendry, this photo was taken right before he came out to make his WWE main roster debut. He previously made an appearance as a Russian diplomat during a segment involving Rusev and Lana in 2014.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More