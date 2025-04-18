Triple H surprises Stephanie McMahon ahead of WrestleMania 41; WWE legends involved in emotional moment

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, recently gave a huge surprise to his wife, Stephanie McMahon, ahead of WrestleMania 41. This year's Show of Shows is stacked with some of the biggest names, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk.
World Wrestling Entertainment's business has been thriving under Triple H's creative leadership in recent years. At this year's 'Mania, The Game is looking to replicate the success of WrestleMania XL, which was arguably the biggest show in the company's history.
Ahead of The Grandest Stage of Them All, Triple H recently took to X (fka Twitter) to upload a video of him and Stephanie McMahon signing some WWE Topps cards. The Game surprised his wife by giving her a rare one-of-one signed card. McMahon's reaction was wholesome after looking at what her husband wrote on the card, and she refused to reveal it in front of the camera.
"A 1/1 for the true 1/1 @StephMcMahon @WWE @Topps @Fanatics," Triple H wrote.
Check out the post below:
WWE legend Kurt Angle was full of praise for Triple H
During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Kurt Angle said he loved Triple H and what the latter had done as the CCO of World Wrestling Entertainment in recent years.
Angle added that he believed the Stamford-based promotion was in good hands because The Game knew what he had to do creatively for the betterment of the product.
"I love Triple H. What he was able to do in the business was nothing short of amazing. He not only is great in the ring and great on the microphone, but he has a knack for the business that nobody else has. I could tell you this. WWE is in good hands because he's in charge of creative. Triple H knows his stuff."
Check out the video below:
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for this year's WrestleMania.