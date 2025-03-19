Triple H takes up interesting new hobby amid WWE European tour

Triple H reveals daily how busy he is as a key driving force behind the ongoing successful Endeavor Era of WWE. However, social media occasionally provides fans with a look at the personal life of the man behind the name: Paul Levesque. The all-time great just shared his new company-themed hobby amid a stressful European tour.

Wrestling trading cards have been produced by Topps and other brands for years, while Fleer led the market in the early 2000s, before closing in 2005. Topps reacquired World Wrestling Entertainment's license until Panini took over in 2021, but the deal was terminated in 2023 after officials accused the 64-year-old Italian company of contract breach. Top TKO partner Fanatics acquired Topps in 2022 and resumed production of the collectibles since the last debacle. A "long-term trading card partnership" was announced by WWE and Topps on January 1.

The Game has just had his first "pack break" to start his collection of WWE Chrome trading cards from Topps. The Chief Content Officer took to X (fka Twitter) today to share a video of the unboxing at his office in the company HQ, featuring Sam Roberts. It was declared that Triple H is now a collector after starting his collection with a Dominik Mysterio card.

"My first pack break and the start of my @Topps @WWE card collection. @Fanatics," Triple H wrote with the video below.

A Topps executive stated in January that there was a lot of potential in the wrestling trading card market due to growth in the last 10 years, adding that they haven't even scratched the surface with the number of current WWE fans that participate. Topps is determined to bring new eyeballs to the company's trading cards.

Triple H congratulates new WWE Tag Team Champions

Triple H has publicly congratulated the Street Profits on becoming World Wrestling Entertainment's new Tag Team Champions.

The Chief Content Officer took to Instagram to share his signature backstage photo with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

"New look. New attitude. New titles. Congrats to the new champs Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

The Street Profits are now four-time Tag Team Champions in the promotion. Ford and Dawkins defeated DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa on last Friday's SmackDown in Barcelona in the second match between the teams after the 'Profits previously won on SmackDown last August.

