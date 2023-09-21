WWE terminates long-term partnership after breach of contract - Reports

WWE has reportedly ended a long-term partnership with a company and cited a breach of contract as the reason.

The company signed an exclusive multi-year deal with the Panini Group in the first quarter of 2022. Panini was set to be the exclusive trading card company for the next two years, but that appears to no longer be the case.

The Action Network's Darren Rovell took to Twitter today to reveal that the promotion terminated its partnership with Panini two weeks ago. Rovell noted that the company will also be seeking an injunction against Panini as well.

Fanatics was slated to start a deal in 2026 but is expected to get the rights immediately following the partnership with Panini coming to an end.

"JUST IN: Two weeks ago, the WWE terminated Panini for breach of contract with 2+ years left. The WWE says Panini, which is still selling product, is now in violation and will seek an injunction. Fanatics, which had deal starting in ‘26, is expected to get rights immediately," wrote Darren Rovell.

Matt Cardona reacts to WWE's partnership with Panini coming to an end

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, has reacted to the news that the promotion has terminated its agreement with Panini.

Cardona exited the promotion during the pandemic and has become a massive star on the independent wrestling scene. He has teased a possible return to the company several times but also has claimed that the Zack Ryder persona is dead.

The 38-year-old is into professional wrestling collectibles and hosts The Major Wrestling Figure podcast alongside former superstar Curt Hawkins (Bryan Myers). He took to social media to react to news and shared Rovell's message along with the Eyes Emoji, as seen in his post below.

WWE has undergone many changes as of late as the promotion looks to expand its reach moving forward. The promotion recently merged with UFC to form a new entertainment company called TKO Group Holdings, and many more changes could come in the months ahead.

