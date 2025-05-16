Triple H takes on new role hours before WWE SmackDown

Triple H has been in charge of WWE creative for the past few years. However, he performed a new role, hours before SmackDown.

Ad

Topps WWE cards have grown in popularity over the past several years. Many major wrestling fans have taken up card collecting as a hobby. Hence, the company has released new versions over the years that have gained a lot of traction, with even Triple H showing interest.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently sat down with Sam Roberts, where he unboxed some new Topps cards. He pulled out some incredible cards from his pack, such as Bianca Belair and Bron Breakker. This was a different role for the Chief Content Officer from his everyday duties, and he even ditched his regular suit and appeared in casual wear for the pack opening.

Ad

Trending

You can check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vince Russo called Triple H an "idiot"

It's been a few years since Triple H has taken over creative control of WWE. Since then, there have been a lot of stars who have praised his leadership abilities. However, in recent times, he has received a lot of criticism for delivering poor shows.

Vince Russo has been one of The Game's biggest critics in recent years. He recently called the WWE Hall of Famer an "idiot" for putting his name at the end of shows alongside Lee Fitting.

Ad

"I swear to God, bro, Triple H is an idiot. And let me tell you just how stupid he is, bro. If I were you, I would at least tell them, 'Do not put my name at the end of this show.' Like, literally, you're taking credit for absolute sh*t shows. I would say, at least, 'Listen, bro, take off me and the other dude,' whoever his name is, [Lee] Fitting. 'Bro, at least take our names off the end of the show.' But you're putting your name on the [...] What, bro, you're proud of this show?" [2:19 - 3:03]

Ad

Check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what major strategic decisions The Game has planned for the future of the Stamford-based company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More