WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H branded an "idiot" by veteran over one major reason

A wrestling veteran recently took a major shot at WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. He dubbed The Game an "idiot" for a single reason.

The 14-time world champion has been at the forefront of the current era in the Stamford-based company. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo has been critical of Triple H's creative work. He said the 55-year-old and his associates, Shawn Michaels, Bruce Prichard, Paul Heyman, Michael Hayes, and Road Dogg, had no clue what they were doing.

The 64-year-old veteran claimed it was frightening how much the abovementioned names missed Vince McMahon's leadership, adding that they were not qualified to be in their positions. Meanwhile, Russo dubbed Triple H an "idiot" for putting his name in the credits at the end of WWE shows alongside Lee Fitting.

"I swear to God, bro, Triple H is an idiot. And let me tell you just how stupid he is, bro. If I were you, I would at least tell them, 'Do not put my name at the end of this show.' Like, literally, you're taking credit for absolute sh*t shows. I would say, at least, 'Listen, bro, take off me and the other dude,' whoever his name is, [Lee] Fitting. 'Bro, at least take our names off the end of the show.' But you're putting your name on the (...) What, bro, you're proud of this show?" [2:19 - 3:03]

Ex-WWE employee Tommy Carlucci thinks Triple H's alleged heat with The Rock is affecting the product

Over the past few months, rumors have suggested that Triple H and The Rock were not on good terms. On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci said the two executives did not get along.

The former floor manager claimed that The Game and The Final Boss' alleged backstage conflict was affecting the product:

"I think there's a lot of heat backstage. I think [The] Rock and Triple H are having some heat. And it's showing with the product because it's just not there. You know, WrestleMania is probably one of the worst WrestleManias we've seen in a long time. And now Backlash looked like a house show," Carlucci said.

Vince Russo is also convinced that Triple H is consumed by backstage political warfare, speculating that the company is currently split into two camps.

