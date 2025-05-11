Triple H consumed by backstage political warfare, WWE split into two camps, claims veteran

A wrestling veteran recently criticized WWE CCO Triple H's creative work, calling out several misses. He claimed The Game is consumed with backstage political warfare.

Recently, on The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo again discussed Triple H's creative work. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion criticized Cody Rhodes's absence from TV since his loss at WrestleMania. He also wondered how El Grande Americano was not used on the Cinco de Mayo episode of RAW, among other creative misses.

The 64-year-old stated that Triple H is engaged in backstage political warfare, claiming that the company is split into two camps, The Game's and The Rock's. Meanwhile, Russo suggested that the alleged behind-the-scenes battle is reflecting on the WWE Chief Content Officer's creative work:

"I think part of the problem is Triple H right now is involved in political warfare. I really believe that. I believe there's a Triple H camp and I believe there's a Rock camp. And I believe Triple H is consumed with trying to keep his spot because that happens a lot in wrestling. But, Tommy, you can't be consumed with trying to keep your spot and be head of creative at the same time. That's the problem. So, while Triple H is playing whatever chess game he's playing with The Rock, he's letting the creative get away from him," he said. [38:31 - 39:19]

Ex-WWE star compares Triple H to Vince McMahon

On a previous episode of The Coach & Bro Show, former interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman discussed why Triple H might be panicking backstage as he allegedly fights to keep his spot.

The former WWE Superstar explained that although The Game is financially secure, wrestling is his biggest passion, similar to Vince McMahon:

"I remember having a conversation with Vince McMahon back in the day. We were on his private jet and I asked him straight up and I said, 'Why do you still go to all the shows? Why do you sit backstage at all the shows? You're a billionaire.' And he looked at me and he said, and I quote: 'Because, Coach, this is my purpose and I've built this.' And there was no way in hell that Vince was gonna allow somebody else to take the reigns of the company that he built into a billion-dollar brand. Triple H, Vince, has the same mentality. This is all he loves," he said.

Vince Russo recently speculated on Triple H's current relationship with his father-in-law, Vince McMahon. He claimed it is not as complicated as The Game claims.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More