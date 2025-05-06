A wrestling veteran believes Triple H's job in WWE is in danger. He suggested The Game is panicking backstage for one significant reason.

For several months, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman and his The Coach & Bro Show co-host, ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo, have been speculating on Triple H's departure from the Stamford-based company. Since WrestleMania 41, several other experts have discussed the same topic amid rumors of dissension between The Game and The Rock. Former Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards even stated that nobody should feel bad for the Chief Content Officer if he got fired because he has tens of millions.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Coach & Bro Show, The Coach explained that wrestling is Triple H's purpose in life and his only passion, comparing him to Vince McMahon:

"I remember having a conversation with Vince McMahon back in the day. We were on his private jet and I asked him straight up and I said, 'Why do you still go to all the shows? Why do you sit backstage at all the shows? You're a billionaire.' And he looked at me and he said, and I quote: 'Because, Coach, this is my purpose and I've built this.' And there was no way in hell that Vince was gonna allow somebody else to take the reigns of the company that he built into a billion-dollar brand. Triple H, Vince, has the same mentality. This is all he loves," he said.

The wrestling veteran added that The Game might be panicking behind the scenes over his spot, despite being financially secure, because he has no idea what he would do if he got fired:

"He has no other interest. So, if he loses this spot, what is he gonna go do? Where is he gonna do it at? I think that's why he might be panicking a little bit behind the scenes. He'll never show it publicly, but behind the scenes, where would he go? What would he do?" [From 52:11 to 52:58]

Vince Russo thinks WWE CCO Triple H is involved in a behind-the-scenes conflict within TKO

On the same episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo claimed there is an ongoing conflict between the entertainment side in TKO, led by CEO Ari Emanuel, and the wrestling side, led by Chief Content Officer Triple H.

The former WWE head writer predicted that The Game would lose the alleged conflict:

"Here's the only problem. The problem is what Coach just said, the entertainment side has the power. There's no question about it. The entertainment side has the power. So, at the end of the day, Coach, the wrestling side is going to lose and I'm going to ask you the question: who's on the wrestling side that's going to lose? Triple H."

Russo also criticized Cody Rhodes' absence from WWE TV since WrestleMania, claiming Triple H and his creative team are burying the former champion.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

