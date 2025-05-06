A conflict involving Triple H is present within TKO; WWE CCO will certainly lose it, claims veteran

Triple H has led WWE creatively into a new era after Vince McMahon's departure in 2022. However, a wrestling veteran recently claimed a conflict involving The Game is ongoing inside TKO.

Ad

Since The Rock's absence from WrestleMania 41, several experts, including former WWE head writer Vince Russo, suggested that there is a legit power struggle between The Final Boss and Triple H. Russo even claimed on The Coach & Bro Show that creative is currently not The Game's top priority as he is "fighting for his life" and his spot.

Speaking on the latest episode of the podcast, Russo explained that he believes there is an ongoing conflict behind the scenes between the entertainment side in TKO, led by Ari Emanuel, and the wrestling side, led by Triple H:

Ad

Trending

"TKO is an entertainment company. WWE used to be a wrestling company. Ari Emanuel is an entertainment guy. Triple H is a wrestling guy. Now that Rock is coming out, 'We're fake. It's a show. None of this is real.' What you're seeing, guys, is a conflict between the entertainment side and the old guard, the wrestling side," he said.

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

The 64-year-old veteran stated that The Game would be the one losing the alleged conflict:

"Here's the only problem. The problem is what Coach just said, the entertainment side has the power. There's no question about it. The entertainment side has the power. So, at the end of the day, Coach, the wrestling side is going to lose and I'm going to ask you the question: who's on the wrestling side that's going to lose? Triple H." [From 41:03 to 43:03]

Ad

Ad

Ex-WWE star says nobody should feel sorry for Triple H if he got fired

On his The Stevie Richards Show podcast, the wrestling veteran discussed the possibility of Triple H getting fired from the Stamford-based company amid the ongoing speculations.

Richards stated that nobody should feel bad for The Game if he was let go because the Chief Content Officer has tens of millions of dollars:

Ad

"Nobody should feel bad about these people. Any of them and whatever their 'struggles' are. If Hunter got fired tomorrow and let go, probably has, you know, tens of millions of dollars or more in a severance package. He has stock options," he said.

Ad

Vince Russo recently accused Triple H and his creative team of burying Cody Rhodes with a major decision after WrestleMania 41.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More