WWE CCO Triple H is fighting for his life; creative isn't currently his top priority, says veteran

A wrestling veteran recently discussed Triple H's creative work in WWE. He claimed The Game is not entirely focused on his job as Chief Content Officer, as he is currently "fighting for his life."

Triple H assumed leadership of creative following Vince McMahon's initial retirement in 2022. Despite the former chairman's departure, TKO continued to trust The Game to lead the company into a new era. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not impressed by the 14-time World Champion's work.

On The Coach & Bro Show, the wrestling veteran claimed Triple H was involved in a conflict behind the scenes. Hence, Russo believed supervising creative was not his top priority as he was fighting for his job.

"I just wanna say on behalf of Triple H, here's the problem, man. The stuff we're talking about with [The] Rock and TKO and Ari [Emanuel] and all this, Triple H is in knee-deep. Triple H is in the middle of this. Triple H has been in this game for a very long time. So, if something is going on, Triple H knows it's going on. Triple H could be in a position right now, Coach [Jonathan Coachman], where he is absolutely fighting for his life. You think creative is his number one priority when he's worried about his livelihood and his spot and his position?" Russo said.

The former head writer argued that The Game should not be in a creative position in the Stamford-based company due to his alleged involvement in the power struggle backstage.

"That is why, guys, he should not be in a creative position. Because if he is fighting for his life in that company right now, his focus is not going to be on Aleister Black, Coach. That's the problem." [50:23 - 51:20]

The ex-WWE head writer thinks Triple H is burying Cody Rhodes

On the same episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo criticized WWE's decision to take Cody Rhodes off television following his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The 64-year-old claimed Triple H and his creative team were burying The American Nightmare with that decision.

"And 101, guys, is always, you know, when you're a talent and you're writing for a talent, you always have to be in the moment. So, like Bob just pointed out, the way Cody loses that match, Cody's in the moment by not being heard from for the next three weeks? That's Cody being in the moment? No, bro, that's creative burying Cody Rhodes," Russo said.

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards recently claimed nobody should feel bad for Triple H if he got fired from WWE for a single reason.

