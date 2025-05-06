Triple H is burying Cody Rhodes with major decision following WWE WrestleMania loss, says veteran

Cody Rhodes has not been seen since his defeat against John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41. A Wrestling veteran recently criticized The American Nightmare's booking.

Rhodes held the Undisputed WWE Championship for over a year. However, he dropped the title to The Franchise Player at The Show of Shows. Cena has since entered a feud with Randy Orton and is set to defend the championship against The Viper at Backlash. Rhodes has not appeared on WWE TV for nearly two weeks. Vince Russo recently discussed The American Nightmare's booking.

On The Coach & Bro Show, Russo questioned Rhodes' absence from RAW and SmackDown since WrestleMania. The former WWE writer said that was not how the company should protect its talents.

"What do I always say, man? You've got to protect your talent. So, what happens, Bob, is what you just said [Travis Scott helping John Cena beat Rhodes], and we've not heard from Cody Rhodes since. That's how you protect your talent by not hearing from him? No, bro. That's how you bury your talent," Russo said. [35:16 - 35:36]

The wrestling veteran felt Triple H and the creative team were burying the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

"And 101, guys, is always, you know, when you're a talent and you're writing for a talent, you always have to be in the moment. So, like Bob just pointed out, the way Cody loses that match, Cody's in the moment by not being heard from for the next three weeks? That's Cody being in the moment? No, bro, that's creative burying Cody Rhodes." [36:30 - 36:55]

Ex-WWE star explained why Cody Rhodes had to go on hiatus after WrestleMania

On The Stevie Richards Show, the wrestling veteran discussed Cody Rhodes' absence from television since losing the championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

The former Hardcore Champion pointed out that The American Nightmare had been heavily featured on TV for nearly two years. Hence, Richards felt the company had to take him off television for a while so fans would miss him.

"I think the fans will start to miss him, and that's exactly what you want as a babyface. Like I said the last episode during the special about Cena and other people, Rey [Mysterio], when he got hurt, there's such a thing as wrestling too much before something like WrestleMania, and there's something about not wrestling enough. So, right now, Cody has been really featured [for] over a year, maybe two years, counting the chase. But what I look at is, you know, we need to make him go away for a little bit before the fans tell him to go away. And that's why I think it's perfect for him not to be on TV," Richards said.

Richards also suggested a scenario where Cody Rhodes could turn heel on his first night back.

