Triple H is deliberately burying Cody Rhodes after Undisputed WWE Championship loss, says veteran

Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. A wrestling veteran recently claimed that The American Nightmare was now being deliberately buried by Chief Content Officer Triple H.

After holding the title for over a year, Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Title to John Cena on the second night of this year's Show of Shows. The match witnessed interference from famous American rapper Travis Scott, who helped The Franchise Player capture his 17th World Title. Since his defeat on April 20, The American Nightmare has been absent from all WWE programming. On the latest episode of The Coach & Bro Show, former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo addressed the 39-year-old's absence.

Russo claimed that Rhodes being off TV hurts his character. Meanwhile, the wrestling veteran pointed out that since Triple H was smart enough to understand that, he believes the former champion is getting buried by design:

"Triple H is not an idiot. If you do not comprehend that the longer we don't hear from Cody the more you're burying Cody, that's why I tend to believe, Tommy [Carlucci], all this stuff is done by design. Can you imagine, bro, 150 lb rapper costing [Stone Cold Steve] Austin his World Title and then Austin is MIA for the next three weeks? Can you imagine? In what universe would that happen, Tommy?" [15:36 - 16:09]

Check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Ex-WWE star thinks Cody Rhodes taking a break was the correct decision

Cody Rhodes' absence since WrestleMania 41 was also discussed by former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards on The Stevie Richards Show. The wrestling veteran claimed that taking The American Nightmare off TV was the correct move.

The former Hardcore Champion pointed out that Rhodes has been featured heavily for nearly two years. Hence, the 39-year-old needed to go away for a while so fans could miss him:

"I think the fans will start to miss him and that's exactly what you want as a babyface. Like I said the last episode during the special about Cena and other people, Rey when he got hurt, there's such a thing as wrestling too much before something like WrestleMania, and there's something about not wrestling enough. So, right now, Cody has been really featured over a year, maybe two years, counting the chase. But what I look at is, you know, we need to make him go away for a little bit before the fans tell him to go away. And that's why I think it's perfect for him not to be on TV," he said.

WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested a scenario for Cody Rhodes' return that could lead to a massive match at SummerSlam.

