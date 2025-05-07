Cody Rhodes to return ahead of major PLE; will compete in huge match in scenario proposed by WWE analyst

Cody Rhodes has not been seen on TV since his loss to John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41. A WWE analyst recently suggested a scenario where The American Nightmare could return for a massive tag team match.

After over a year of being the Undisputed WWE Champion, Rhodes dropped the title to The Franchise Player at this year's Show of Shows following interference from Travis Scott. Although Cena has made several appearances since WrestleMania, The American Nightmare remains absent from RAW and SmackDown. Sam Roberts recently discussed Rhodes' much-awaited return.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, the WWE analyst suggested that the former champion return after the July 12 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The 41-year-old analyst proposed that Rhodes could then team up with Bad Bunny against Cena and Scott at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

"I feel like this is where ESPN and me agree that SummerSlam is where Travis Scott comes back. And between Saturday Night's Main Event and SummerSlam, we have Cody Rhodes' return. (...) And it leads us to a SummerSlam match where it's Cody Rhodes and Bad Bunny vs. Travis Scott and John Cena," Roberts said. [33:15 - 34:12]

Cody Rhodes could beat Randy Orton and John Cena to recapture the Undisputed WWE Title, says ex-writer

On Saturday, John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton. On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former writer Freddie Prinze Jr. suggested a scenario where the title could go back and forth between the two legends until Cody Rhodes returns.

The Hollywood personality said that The American Nightmare could then beat The Viper and The Franchise Player in a Triple Threat match to recapture the championship.

"Can he [Orton] win? Like can they do the back and forth thing? I don't think so 'cause I think it's Cena's last run, so he'll keep it until the guy who's gonna have it for a while beats him. But I always pitch this on the show, is like, have a title go back and forth between two guys. Who better than the last two guys that went back and forth between? That was the last time it happened in WWE. So, it could bouce back and forth and then, finally, Cody comes back and is like, 'F**k this. Triple Threat. F**k you, guys!' And then he can get his title back and be champ again," Prinze Jr. said.

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards recently explained why the Stamford-based company had to take Rhodes off TV after WrestleMania.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the transcription from the article's first half.

