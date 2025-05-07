John Cena may have a massively surprising opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event, says WWE analyst

John Cena is set to compete in a few more matches before retiring from WWE. A WWE analyst recently suggested that a current champion could challenge The Franchise Player at Saturday Night's Main Event ahead of SummerSlam.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts proposed some scenarios for Cena's booking in the coming months. He predicted that the 17-time world champion would beat Randy Orton at Backlash. He suggested that LA Knight challenge The Franchise Player at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event later this month, but also lose. The 41-year-old analyst would then have CM Punk go head-to-head with Cena at Money in the Bank, where The Second City Saint would again fail to dethrone the champion.

Roberts also proposed that Dominik Mysterio then confront Cena, cementing his babyface turn. He claimed that Dirty Dom could become The Franchise Player's challenger at the July 12 episode of Saturday Night's Main Event:

"You have Dominik Mysterio come out and challenge John Cena. And at Saturday Night's Main Event before SummerSlam, you do John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio. Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship not on the line. John Cena defends the WWE Undisputed Championship against Dominik Mysterio at Saturday Night's Main Event. Now, of course, John Cena is able to win clean. But the fact that John Cena beat Dominik Mysterio clean and that Dominik Mysterio stood up puts Dominik Mysterio going forward in a full-fledged top babyface mode," he said. [31:08 - 31:23]

Ex-WWE writer thinks Cody Rhodes will dethrone John Cena

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. addressed Cody Rhodes' defeat against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. He speculated that the two superstars would go head-to-head again at SummerSlam.

The 49-year-old predicted that The American Nightmare would then recapture the championship he lost at the Show of Shows:

"This gives Cody another hill to climb because they're gonna wrestle again at SummerSlam and Cody's gonna win the title back and get it back because he's the new John Cena. So, he's getting it back," he said.

Prinze Jr. also predicted the result of the upcoming title match between Cena and Randy Orton at Backlash.

