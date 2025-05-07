A ghost from John Cena's past to challenge him at Money in the Bank in massive match, says WWE analyst

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is advertised for Money in the Bank 2025. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested a scenario where The Franchise Player could defend his title against a ghost from his past.

Cena only has 26 more appearances left before hanging up his boots. Several superstars, including CM Punk, have expressed their desire to go head-to-head against The Franchise Player on his farewell tour.

The Second City Saint and the 17-time World Champion have shared the ring several times. At Money in the Bank in 2011, Punk dethroned Cena in a historic match and left the company with the WWE Championship in storyline.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested that Punk and Cena reignite their rivalry ahead of this year's Money in the Bank. He added that The Second City Saint should acknowledge Cena's threat to leave the company with the title and remind him that he once did that after beating him.

Roberts said the 46-year-old could vow to stop the current champion from leaving with the gold at this year's Money in the Bank.

"Punk and Cena can go back and forth, and then we get to John Cena vs. CM Punk. And maybe Seth Rollins interferes. Whatever happens happens, but John Cena beats CM Punk this time at Money in the Bank." [31:08 - 31:23]

Sam Roberts thinks John Cena will beat Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

John Cena is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton on Saturday at Backlash in The Viper's hometown of St. Louis. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts predicted the outcome of the showdown.

The 41-year-old analyst speculated that The Franchise Player would find a way to defeat Orton and leave the premium live event with the title.

"I have John Cena beating Randy Orton at Backlash. And maybe that will happen clean. Maybe it will happen with a little chicanery. However it happens, it happens. But at Backlash, John Cena beats Randy Orton," Roberts said.

Roberts also suggested that Cena defend his championship against another SmackDown star at Saturday Night's Main Event later this month.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

