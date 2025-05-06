John Cena will defeat massive WWE Superstar in an Undisputed WWE Championship match, predicts analyst

John Cena has become a 17-time World Champion after capturing the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently predicted that The Franchise Player would defeat a massive star.

Nearly two months after embarking on his farewell tour, Cena turned heel and destroyed Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. On April 20, the 48-year-old defeated The American Nightmare with the help of Travis Scott to end the second-generation superstar's Undisputed WWE Championship reign. The Cenation Leader will now defend the title against Randy Orton at Backlash this weekend.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts predicted that Cena would find a way to overcome The Viper at the upcoming premium live event and leave St. Louis still champion:

"I have John Cena beating Randy Orton at Backlash. And maybe that will happen clean. Maybe it will happen with a little chicanery. However it happens, it happens. But at Backlash, John Cena beats Randy Orton," he said. [From 26:21 to 26:34]

Ex-WWE writer also predicted the outcome of John Cena vs. Randy Orton at Backlash

On a recent episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former writer Freddie Prinze Jr. addressed the highly anticipated clash between John Cena and Randy Orton at Backlash this Saturday.

The Hollywood star stated that although it would be cool if The Viper beat The Franchise Player in St. Louis, he disclosed that he believes it would not happen:

"I freaking love Randy. I think it's awesome that he's doing this. I don't think he's gonna win the match at Backlash. But, man, it would be cool if he did, bro. It would be so cool if he did," he said.

Prinze Jr. predicted that a 6'1" major superstar would be the one to end Cena's championship reign at SummerSlam in August.

