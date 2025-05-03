Result of John Cena's Undisputed WWE Title match vs. Randy Orton at Backlash predicted by ex-writer

John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. predicted the outcome of the highly anticipated square-off.

The Viper and The Franchise Player had a heated rivalry nearly a decade and a half ago. Their feud was reignited on the RAW after WrestleMania 41 when Orton crashed Cena's celebrations to take him out with an RKO. After a battle of words on SmackDown, the 48-year-old tried to take a cheap shot at his opponent. However, Cena's plan backfired as he was laid out again with another RKO.

As the two legends are set to clash this Saturday, Prinze Jr. predicted that Cena would walk out of St. Louis with the title.

"I freaking love Randy. I think it's awesome that he's doing this. I don't think he's gonna win the match at Backlash. But, man, it would be cool if he did, bro. It would be so cool if he did," he said. [11:45 - 11:55]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Freddie Prinze Jr. suggested a scenario where Cody Rhodes would win the Undisputed WWE Title back

On the same episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. expressed his desire to see the Undisputed WWE Championship go back and forth between John Cena and Randy Orton.

The former writer then proposed that Cody Rhodes return to beat the two legends in a massive Triple Threat match to win back the title.

"Can he [Orton] win? Like can they do the back and forth thing? I don't think so cuz I think it's Cena's last run, so he'll keep it until the guy who's gonna have it for a while beats him. But I always pitch this on the show, is like, have a title go back and forth between two guys. Who better than the last two guys that went back and forth between? That was the last time it happened in WWE. So, it could bouce back and forth and then, finally, Cody comes back and is like, 'F**k this. Triple Threat. F**k you, guys!' And then he can get his title back and be champ again," he said.

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards recently explained why Rhodes had to take a break after WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription, if you use the above quotes.

