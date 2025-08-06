Triple H and team may not have been behind major WWE swerve at SummerSlam, former champion thinks (Exclusive)

WWE SummerSlam featured several unexpected segments and twists. However, one of them stands out as truly spectacular. According to former wrestling champion Dutch Mantell, a particular segment may have been decided by the stars themselves.
The segment being discussed is Seth Rollins' revelation about not being injured, and the eventual Money in the Bank cash-in to take CM Punk's WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The twist was executed brilliantly, resulting in Seth becoming the new champion.
Speaking about the segment on UnSKripted, Dutch Mantell shared his belief that CM Punk and Seth Rollins had probably put it together themselves. He said:
"Sometimes these writers, they don't know exactly how it works in the ring. But this had to be put together by Punk and Seth. They don't really put that together. The wrestlers put that together. Because they know what's right, and all the creative writer does is sit back and listen to it. That's all he can do." [24:32 onwards]
Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!
You can check out the full video here:
For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see how the story progresses with Triple H and his creative team.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.
Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!