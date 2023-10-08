Triple H teases his former WWE rival's massive return after nine months

WWE's head of creative Triple H teased a big return during the Fastlane 2023 press conference.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, WWE aired a promo hyping the upcoming episode of NXT. The promo ended with the iconic gong that is synonymous with The Undertaker, hinting that The Deadman could make an appearance on the white-and-gold brand.

During the Fastlane post-show press conference, Triple H teased his long-time rival, The Undertaker's appearance by referring to the gong being heard at the end of the promo.

"NXT coming up, Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker are going to tear it up, and Cena and Heyman in their corners. Asuka-Roxanne Perez, Cody's [Rhodes] gonna be there with a big announcement. It's an amazing week. He [Rhodes] did mention there was cool music [referring to the gong] at the end of the promotional package." [50:27 - 50-47]

The Game was referencing the fact that Cody Rhodes acknowledged the gong that was played at the end of the promotional package. With two big names referencing the gong, it seems highly likely that The Undertaker will appear on the show.

The Undertaker was last seen on WWE TV back in January 2023. He appeared in an in-ring segment with the late Bray Wyatt and current WWE Superstar LA Knight.

What do you think? Will The Deadman make an appearance on NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use Triple H's quotes from this article.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.