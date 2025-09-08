Triple H teases major change to WWE programming ahead of RAW

WWE Head of Creative Triple H has dropped a major tease hinting at a massive change to the wrestling promotion's programming ahead of Monday Night RAW. The upcoming edition of the red brand airs from Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin.Possibly the biggest highlight of the show will be AJ Lee returning to the red brand after a decade. The three-time WWE Divas Champion showed up at SmackDown last week to punish Becky Lynch for putting hands on her husband, CM Punk. AJ Lee and Becky Lynch are likely to confront each other on RAW to set up a potential in-ring clash. However, heading into the show, Triple H dropped a major tease via his Instagram Story. The 56-year-old shared that he spoke at the All-In Podcast earlier today. However, he also noted that over the years, change has been the only constant on WWE television, hinting that some drastic changes will be made to the programming very soon.&quot;The future of @wwe TV has had one constant over the years: Change. Had a blast with @theallinpod earlier today, and we didn't even have to break a table. Subscribe to hear the whole conversation. #allinsummit,&quot; he wrote.Here is a screenshot of the Instagram Story:Triple H drops a tease (Picture credits: Stars' Instagram story)Wrestling veteran makes a bold claim about Triple H following AJ Lee's WWE returnWrestling veteran Vince Russo is not much impressed with Triple H's booking decisions. He took to his X/Twitter account to make a bold claim about The Game following the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which featured AJ Lee's much-anticipated return to the global juggernaut.The former WWE head writer gave Hunter a new name, The King of Pops. Russo noted that if we take away the pop-inducing moments, the latter was not better than AEW's Tony Khan from a creative standpoint.&quot;From this point going forward, @TripleH's new moniker will be: &quot;The KING of POPS&quot; Bro---you take away his POP CARD and he ain't got NOTHIN' over @TonyKhan Creatively,&quot; claimed Russo.You can check out the X/Twitter post below:WWE and Netflix have changed the RAW start time from 8 pm ET to 7 pm for September 15, 22, and 29, primarily to tackle the direct competition from the NFL. It remains to be seen what more changes are made to WWE programming going forward.