Triple H has not got anything over Tony Khan, if you take away his “POP CARD,” says WWE veteran

A long-time critic of Tony Khan's has unexpectedly declared the AEW CEO's creative superiority over WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. The individual in question, Vince Russo, is a former wrestling writer and booker with past tenures in the Stamford-based company, in WCW, and in TNA.Just last month, All Elite Wrestling hosted the 2025 iteration of its inter-promotional PPV, Forbidden Door, in London, England. The company will travel to Canada later this month for its next major event, All Out: Toronto. The pay-per-view is set to take place on the same day as WWE's upcoming show, Wrestlepalooza 2025, which the sports entertainment juggernaut reportedly scheduled to go against All Out to continue to counterprogram its rival brand.WWE has now generated even more hype surrounding its programming with the blockbuster return of AJ Lee this week on Friday Night SmackDown. Although he has received much praise for his storylines and angles since taking over as Chief Content Officer, Triple H has also faced his fair share of criticisms as a booker. Former wrestling writer Vince Russo recently took to X/Twitter to christen The Game with a new moniker, arguing that the latter relies quite heavily on memorable, pop-inducing moments, and even claiming that he does not compare to AEW CEO Tony Khan from a creative standpoint.&quot;From this point going forward, @TripleH's new moniker will be: &quot;The KING of POPS&quot; Bro---you take away his POP CARD and he ain't got NOTHIN' over @TonyKhan Creatively,&quot; claimed Russo.Check out Vince Russo's tweet BELOW: It remains to be seen what TK and his creative team have planned for All Out 2025.Latest report on WWE's intentions regarding AEW moving forwardOn a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, wrestling insider Bryan Alvarez claimed that WWE plans to continue its counterprogramming campaign against AEW after Wrestlepalooza as well. His remarks came right after the Tony Khan-led company changed the starting time for its upcoming PPV, All Out 2025, to earlier in the day on September 20.&quot;I've pretty much been told this from people in [World Wrestling Entertainment] - it's like, that's it, they're gonna go after them and they're gonna keep it up. The day is gonna come where [World Wrestling Entertainment] counterprograms, AEW moves a show, and then WWE moves their show. It's gonna happen at some point. They're gonna screw with the guy because now they know this guy's gonna blink, he's gonna move his show.&quot;AEW will continue its ongoing residency in the iconic 2300 Arena next week in Philadelphia, PA, en route to All Out: Toronto.