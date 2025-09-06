  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Triple H has not got anything over Tony Khan, if you take away his “POP CARD,” says WWE veteran

Triple H has not got anything over Tony Khan, if you take away his “POP CARD,” says WWE veteran

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 06, 2025 14:19 GMT
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H (left) / AEW CEO Tony Khan (right) [Image Credits: WWE
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H (left) / AEW CEO Tony Khan (right) [Image Credits: WWE's website (wwe.com), AEW's YouTube channel]

A long-time critic of Tony Khan's has unexpectedly declared the AEW CEO's creative superiority over WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. The individual in question, Vince Russo, is a former wrestling writer and booker with past tenures in the Stamford-based company, in WCW, and in TNA.

Ad

Just last month, All Elite Wrestling hosted the 2025 iteration of its inter-promotional PPV, Forbidden Door, in London, England. The company will travel to Canada later this month for its next major event, All Out: Toronto. The pay-per-view is set to take place on the same day as WWE's upcoming show, Wrestlepalooza 2025, which the sports entertainment juggernaut reportedly scheduled to go against All Out to continue to counterprogram its rival brand.

WWE has now generated even more hype surrounding its programming with the blockbuster return of AJ Lee this week on Friday Night SmackDown. Although he has received much praise for his storylines and angles since taking over as Chief Content Officer, Triple H has also faced his fair share of criticisms as a booker. Former wrestling writer Vince Russo recently took to X/Twitter to christen The Game with a new moniker, arguing that the latter relies quite heavily on memorable, pop-inducing moments, and even claiming that he does not compare to AEW CEO Tony Khan from a creative standpoint.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"From this point going forward, @TripleH's new moniker will be: "The KING of POPS" Bro---you take away his POP CARD and he ain't got NOTHIN' over @TonyKhan Creatively," claimed Russo.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Check out Vince Russo's tweet BELOW:

Ad

It remains to be seen what TK and his creative team have planned for All Out 2025.

Latest report on WWE's intentions regarding AEW moving forward

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, wrestling insider Bryan Alvarez claimed that WWE plans to continue its counterprogramming campaign against AEW after Wrestlepalooza as well. His remarks came right after the Tony Khan-led company changed the starting time for its upcoming PPV, All Out 2025, to earlier in the day on September 20.

Ad
"I've pretty much been told this from people in [World Wrestling Entertainment] - it's like, that's it, they're gonna go after them and they're gonna keep it up. The day is gonna come where [World Wrestling Entertainment] counterprograms, AEW moves a show, and then WWE moves their show. It's gonna happen at some point. They're gonna screw with the guy because now they know this guy's gonna blink, he's gonna move his show."

AEW will continue its ongoing residency in the iconic 2300 Arena next week in Philadelphia, PA, en route to All Out: Toronto.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications