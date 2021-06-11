Triple H on Ted DiBiase's presence in NXT and the future of the Million Dollar Championship

Ted DiBiase being around the Capitol Wrestling Center as of late has not only been a real treat for the WWE Universe but for the NXT roster as well.

During Triple H's media call today for NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Alistair McGeorge of Metro Entertainment asked The Game about the presence of The Million Dollar Man as of late on NXT, and he's been helping talent behind the scenes at the black and gold brand.

"You can't have somebody like Ted DiBiase be around and be at your shows without young talent going over to him and picking his brain and him interjecting and helping them learn," Triple H said. "It's a wonderful part of having somebody like him around, not everybody in that generation comes around and is helpful or whatever, and some want to be, some don't. Ted is of a mindset that he just wants to help and he wants to give information, and he's there if people want to talk to them, they'll talk to him all day and answer questions and do stuff, so it's awesome having him around, I love it, the talent loves it."

Triple H comments if Ted Dibiase's Million Dollar Championship will be defended on NXT

Later in the media call, Triple H was asked if Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Championship would be defended in NXT after the Ladder match on Sunday between Cameron Grimes and LA Knight. The Game didn't directly answer the question, so we'll have to see where things go after TakeOver: In Your House.

"Well, I can tell you what the plan is right now is that on Sunday at In Your House," Triple H began. "We're going to find out who the new Million Dollar Champion is. From there, we'll see. But, yeah, there'll be a new Million Dollar Champion crowned, and as Ted DiBiase said, there's quite a legacy to uphold. There's only been four people that have ever held that title, Ted Virgil, Ted's son, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. So it's a pretty strong grouping. So, the person that's going to walk away with this on Sunday, it's a big moment."

Are you excited for the match between Cameron Grimes and LA Knight at NXT TakeOver: In Your House? Do you think Ted DiBiase will get involved? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John