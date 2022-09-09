Triple H chose to keep WWE Superstar's return a secret from key company personnel 

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently revealed that Triple H and company executives decided not to tell the commentary team about Johnny Gargano's surprise return.

Two weeks ago, Johnny Wrestling shocked both fans and many WWE staff members as he made his return to the company. Whilst the comeback was a surprise to almost the entire fanbase, a surprisingly strong contingency of WWE personalities was unaware as well.

Speaking with Johnny Gargano on After The Bell, Graves told the former NXT Champion that company higher-ups kept him, Jimmy Smith, and Byron Saxton in the dark about his return on RAW.

"I don’t know if you know this about how tightly held the secret was regarding your return. We, the commentary team had no actual definitive answers on anything and as a matter of fact on our truck sheets, the lineup as to what’s scheduled to come in the show, it just said Austin Theory. So I am fully expecting to go into full cheerleader mode for Mr Money In The Bank Theory as a I do every week and I see your name come across the tron and if you notice none of the three of us said a word, we just let it breath." [54:46 to 55:16]

Whilst his opponent has not yet been announced, Johnny Gargano is set to have his first match in almost a year, next week on RAW in Portland, Oregon.

Corey Graves on Triple H taking over WWE creative

Following the shock retirement of Vince McMahon, The Game has become the company's new Chief Content officer as well as Head of Creative.

During an episode of After The Bell, Graves spoke about how the structure of WWE programming feels a lot smoother under the control of Triple H.

"I think everything about the pace, the feel, the vibe, everything is different. Refreshing, I agree with. I think that's a great word. It just feels...faster. Everything from Monday Night RAW from my perspective, I'm no longer looking at my phone and thinking 'oh my god, we're only halfway there." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Despite the fact Triple H has only been running the creative side of things for just over a month, the online response from the WWE Universe seems to be extremely positive.

