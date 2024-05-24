Triple H and The Rock allegedly had a major disagreement, claims WWE veteran

A former WWE writer has revealed details of how The Rock and Triple H allegedly disagreed with the direction of WrestleMania 40. Brian Gewirtz has disclosed that while he and The Brahma Bull were excited to see the latter have a showdown with Roman Reigns, The Game was championing Cody Rhodes to finish his story.

Though it looked like Cody would have a rematch with The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, The Rock's arrival complicated things. Fans soon revolted, resulting in Cody getting back into the picture and eventually dethroning The Bloodline leader at The Show of Shows this year.

In his recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Brian Gewirtz, a close associate of The Rock, revealed some unheard details of the situation. Gewirtz disclosed that he, Triple H, and Nick Khan met The Rock in his hotel room, where they discussed a match between The Final Boss and Roman Reigns.

The WWE veteran added that The Game seemed apprehensive of this idea, as he was more invested in Cody Rhodes finishing his story.

"It started, in the fall, looking more and more like a possibility. That led us to January 1st and the promo with Jinder (Mahal). At that point, it was looking very much like a possibility that Rock and Roman was going to happen. We had a meeting in Rock's hotel room. It was me, Rock, Triple H, and Nick Khan. We talked about it all. Triple H was very aware and astute of the Cody storyline, and we brought that up and talked about it for a while. At the end of that meeting, everyone enjoyed the promo with Jinder, but what everyone was talking about was the 'Head of the Table,'" Brian Gewirtz said.

What the future has in store for The Final Boss remains to be seen.

WWE veteran Brian Gewirtz on Cody Rhodes winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match

In the same interview, Brian Gewirtz revealed that it was suggested that The Rock would only tease facing Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1 to see how fans react. Gewirtz added that though the overwhelming consensus was positive, he was surprised that the Stamford-based promotion still went ahead with Cody Rhodes winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

"As we were talking about Cody, it was said, 'I hear you, maybe we should test poll the audience.' Not just the audience in San Diego, but the audience all over the world. 'What if I tease it, but not say it directly.' We brainstormed on how do that. He did it. The place went nu*s. Online went nuts. For the most part, it was overwhelmingly positive when he teased Head of the Table. At that point, 'That gives us our answer.' He did the TKO announcement, he went to WWE HQ, I have 96 pages of merch and title belt ideas. It was pretty much locked in at that point, which begs the question, if all of that is the plan, why do you have Cody Rhodes win the Royal Rumble?" Brian Gewirtz said.

Recent rumors have suggested that The Rock and Cody Rhodes could finally have their much-awaited singles showdown at WrestleMania 41.