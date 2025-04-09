Triple H and The Rock still "battle each other big time," feels WWE veteran

WWE veteran Tommy Carlucci recently discussed alleged real-life heat between Triple H and The Rock during their early careers. Carlucci also talked about the two stars' current relationship.

After feuding with each other during The Attitude Era, Triple H and The Rock have now become two of the most important men in WWE's current success. On one hand, The Game has been leading the current roster with his incredible creative leadership, and on the other, The Brahma Bull is taking care of the business side of things as a member of TKO's Board of Directors.

During a recent edition of Podcast Heat Wrestling, the host asked Tommy Carlucci if there was an actual professional rivalry between Triple H and The Rock during their early careers. Carlucci alleged that there was some real-life heat between the two stars. The former WWE employee also mentioned that he believed The Game and The Brahma Bull's current relationship was not all hunky-dory as they show on TV.

"I think so, that was the perception, and us guys, producers, being on the road coming back here and stuff, there was definitely some heat between them two guys. And I still think, as close as they think they are today, I still think they battle each other big time. I think today it happens, now considering where The Final Boss is now in the company and where Triple H is, I think they could be clashing heads a couple of times in ideas," he said.

Carlucci added that backstage producers had a feeling that there was some tension between the two legends as both wanted to be "the top cats" in the business:

"But back then, absolutely, there's no doubt about it, we felt it, we thought it when we were on the road, we thought it when we were in the studio, when we were cutting packages and doing stuff. It was just a feeling that you had that there was something going on that just wasn't right between the both of them, cause they both wanted to be the top cats, right? You wanna be the top dog man, you just go for broke, and at the time it was The Rock, so, and Triple H, again scratching and crawling with his career," he added. [From 00:53 to 02:02]

Check out the video below:

Triple H revealed that he works together with The Rock behind the scenes in WWE

During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Triple H revealed that he and The Rock still work together behind the scenes to make WWE great.

"What's really cool about it is all these years later, that was like '96, all these years later, he and I are still collaborating on things and working together behind the scenes to make WWE as great as it can be," he added.

The Rock hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber 2025. It remains to be seen if The Brahma Bull will return to the Stamford-based promotion ahead of WrestleMania 41.

