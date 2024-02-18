"Triple H this should be the thing" - Fans are convinced Gunther is losing his Intercontinental Title to 37-year-old WWE star

WWE Superstar Gunther has been at the top of the mountain as the Intercontinental Champion for well over 600 days now. Fans have been wondering who would eventually be the one to dethrone him as the champion, with many believing it could be Chad Gable, one of The Ring General's old foes.

Gunther has defended his Intercontinental Title against several performers during his historical reign. However, only a handful of them have come close to defeating him, with Gable being one of them. The duo had a series of memorable matches last year, where despite giving it his all, The Alpha Academy member fell short. The Imperium leader is now gearing up to defend his title against Jey Uso on next week's RAW.

Considering just how much WWE has invested into Gunther's title reign, it seems unlikely it would end on a random episode of RAW. This would open doors for another challenger to step up to Gunther for WrestleMania 40.

A Twitter/X user recently shared a post mentioning how The Ring General and Chad Gable had rekindled their rivalry on the Live Event circuit. As expected, it led to loads of reactions, with many fans clamoring to see the 37-year-old end Gunther's run with the Intercontinental Title down the line.

Check out the reactions below:

WWE legend Jimmy Hart picks Bron Breakker to end Gunther's Intercontinental Title reign

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Jimmy Hart spoke about how Bron Breakker could be the ideal person to end Gunther's run with the Intercontinental Championship.

The WWE Hall of Famer believes the Stamford-based promotion must inject some fresh blood into its programming.

"I think it comes time that Gunther trips a little bit, slips a little bit. Something happens and you put the championship on Bron Breakker. Let him run with it. Gotta get some new blood in there sooner or later, baby. There's an old thing: if you do what you've always done, you're gonna have what you've always had. Now, if you're drawing big numbers and making big money with it, then keep the belt on Gunther. But if you're not, sometimes you gotta make that change, baby," said Jimmy Hart.

Bron Breakker officially became a member of the WWE SmackDown roster on the blue brand's latest episode, where Nick Aldis confirmed his addition.

Do you think Chad Gable is the right man to win the IC Title from Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below.