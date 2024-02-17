26-year-old is the right man to dethrone Gunther, WWE legend says (Exclusive)

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship for more days during a single reign than anyone in WWE history. In an exclusive interview, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart explained why Bron Breakker is a realistic contender to beat The Ring General.

On February 16, Breakker officially joined the SmackDown brand after two-and-a-half years on NXT television. The 26-year-old is also a current NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Baron Corbin.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Hart praised NXT duo Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. He also had good things to say about Breakker, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner:

"Carmelo Hayes is great," Hart said. "Trick Williams is very good. Bron Breakker is very good (…) He's got a great interview. He's got fire when he comes to the ring. He can talk. He's got a special look. There's something special about him and, of course, look who his daddy is." [2:17 – 2:59]

Later in the interview, Hart added that he wants Breakker to feud with Imperium's leader:

"I'd like to see him, just because it's something different, is to go against Gunther." [5:00 – 5:05]

Watch the video above to hear Hart's thoughts on several WWE stories, including CM Punk's long-awaited return to the company.

Jimmy Hart explains why Gunther's reign might end soon

Before Gunther's current reign began, Jimmy Hart's former ally The Honky Tonk Man held the Intercontinental Championship for a then-record 453 days.

Hart gave his take on how the presentation of the illustrious title has changed since The Honky Tonk Man's reign in the 1980s:

"Honky's still the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. If you don't believe it, just ask him. We were different. We were more colorful. We put the championship up four or five times a week, as everybody did back in those days." [5:27 – 5:45]

Although SmackDown's Bron Breakker performs on a different brand to RAW's Gunther, superstars on opposing shows have been known to cross paths in the past.

Hart elaborated on why Breakker might be the right person to finally end the Austrian's dominant streak:

"I think it comes time that Gunther trips a little bit, slips a little bit. Something happens and you put the championship on Bron Breakker. Let him run with it. Gotta get some new blood in there sooner or later, baby. There's an old thing: if you do what you've always done, you're gonna have what you've always had. Now, if you're drawing big numbers and making big money with it, then keep the belt on Gunther. But if you're not, sometimes you gotta make that change, baby." [5:56 – 6:23]

In the same interview, The Mouth of the South revealed which two WWE stars he would like to manage if he ever returns.

Do you think Bron Breakker should win the Intercontinental Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

