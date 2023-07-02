Triple H thought one match at WWE Money in the Bank was "spectacular"

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was full of praise for the in-ring quality at Money in the Bank, particularly the women's ladder match.

IYO SKY defeated Bayley, Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, and Zelina Vega to capture the briefcase. In the closing stages of the 18-minute contest, the Japanese star climbed over her handcuffed Damage CTRL stablemate Bayley to get to the top of the ladder.

At the post-show press conference, Triple H said he enjoyed watching the six-woman match:

"IYO, just again, massive night for her. I thought the women had a spectacular Money in the Bank ladder match. Very creative finish, literally walking over her Damage CTRL leader to get to the top of the ladder and claim her victory. Congratulations to her." [32:17 – 32:38]

Seven matches took place at Money in the Bank, including Gunther's victory over Matt Riddle. After the event, Triple H also discussed The Ring General's dominant run as Intercontinental Champion over the last year.

How IYO SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Long-time allies Bayley and IYO SKY remained on the same page for large stages of the match. Towards the end, Bayley took matters into her own hands by tipping over a ladder as SKY attempted to reach the top.

The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion ultimately paid the price for betraying her fellow Damage CTRL member. Moments later, SKY handcuffed Bayley and Becky Lynch's wrists together before climbing over her tag team partner to claim the briefcase.

Elsewhere on the show, Damian Priest defeated six other superstars to win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Both Priest and SKY are allowed to cash in their contracts on a singles champion of their choosing at any time in the next year.

What did you make of IYO SKY's victory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

