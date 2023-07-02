Triple H says 35-year-old WWE star is "at a different level" after Money in the Bank

Triple H gave his thoughts on several WWE Superstars after Saturday's Money in the Bank event, including Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Gunther retained his title against Matt Riddle in an eight-minute match in London, England. Following the bout, the returning Drew McIntyre hit The Ring General with a Claymore before holding up the Intercontinental Championship.

At the post-show press conference, Triple H only had good things to say about Gunther's in-ring performance:

"Gunther showing his dominance again. Just at a different level of what he does and the physicality of what he does. You can't really look at it and say, 'What's the crazy, spectacular thing he does?' He just beats the living cr*p out of you. He does it better than anybody else." [31:09 – 31:29]

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship since defeating Ricochet on the June 10, 2022, episode of SmackDown. The Austrian needs to remain champion until September 7 to equal The Honky Tonk Man's 454-day record reign with the title.

Triple H teases Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther

On April 2, Gunther defeated Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39 to continue his dominant reign as Intercontinental Champion. McIntyre had not been seen on WWE television until his return at Money in the Bank.

WWE's next premium live event, SummerSlam, will take place in Detroit, Michigan, on August 5. With SummerSlam on the horizon, Triple H made it clear that Gunther and McIntyre are likely to cross paths again in the near future:

"When it comes to beating people up, Drew McIntyre's pretty damn good at it. This should be an interesting thing to lead us into summer." [31:30 – 31:40]

In the same press conference, Triple H commented on McIntyre possibly staying in WWE for the rest of his career.

