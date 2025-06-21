Triple H took advantage of WWE fans, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Triple H has been leading WWE creative ever since Vince McMahon stepped down from the role in 2022. The Game currently serves as the Chief Content Officer, and the majority of fans seem pretty happy with the way the 14-time world champion is running creative.

Former WCW World Champion Vince Russo claims that the 55-year-old has taken advantage of the fans. While booking shows, Triple H has often taken into account what the fans want and has listened to the WWE universe whenever they spoke out against any decision vehemently.

The most recent example of this was the recent re-hiring of R-Truth after letting him leave following the expiration of his contract. Earlier, Triple H also changed the main event of WrestleMania XL after a majority of fans wanted Cody Rhodes in place of The Rock. Speaking about it on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's BroDown, Russo claimed that Triple H played right into the hands of the fans to make them think they are in control.

"They're taking pride in ownership. That's exactly what they're doing, they feel this is theirs, they control it, they dictate it and Triple H has played right into that hand man," Russo said. [47:08 onwards]

The product seems to have drastically improved since The Game took control of creative a few years ago. Fans were growing increasingly annoyed with WWE during the second half of the 2010s, and since Triple H took control, the morale among both wrestlers and fans appears to have improved.

