Triple H touts Keith Lee as a future World Champion

Triple H believes that the current champion on the Black and Gold brand can make it big in WWE.

Keith Lee recently retained the North American Title against Johnny Gargano.

Keith Lee is the reigning NXT North American Champion

Triple H recently spoke to Metro, where he praised current NXT North American titleholder Keith Lee and went to the extent of touting him as a probable future World Champion in WWE.

Triple H believes Keith Lee has every tool he needs to succeed in the competitive world of WWE. He stresses that Keith Lee is the kind of guy who deserves getting worked hard for, as he will be sure to deliver.

"He’s just the kind of guy that you wanna work hard for, and you wanna deliver for him. ‘Man, I love working with him. You say “Keith Lee, world champion” – and you ask me what my opinion is? I say “Hell yeah!”

"Look, it certainly wouldn’t shock me, right? Keith has every tool," Triple H said.

Mauro Ranallo often calls Keith Lee a moment maker on NXT commentary. It did not escape Triple H's ears. The Game believes Keith Lee is indeed a moment maker, and that his matches are always stellar.

Triple H believes Keith Lee is the Ultimate Pro

Triple H noted that most NXT Superstars are still a work in progress, trying to acclimatize themselves in the WWE environment. He believes that a Superstar needs to get 'comfortable' and trust their own instincts.

"It’s funny, when talent sometimes comes in here, you’re doing the same things in how you work with them but they have a preconceived notion of what they think you’re looking for and how you’re looking for it. So they change what they do to try to deliver some preconceived notion of what they think that you want – but it’s really not what you’re looking for. Sometimes it’s a while. Man, now that Keith is comfortable here, he’s just… such a great guy. Hard working, humble, just wants to deliver. Great human being, locker room leader. Everything that you could want – an ultimate pro."

At NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Keith Lee retained his championship following a tough match against the villainous Johnny Gargano. It is to see how much more Keith Lee can achieve in the black and gold brand, and if he can actually become the future World Champion once he joins the main roster.