Triple H has a two-word reaction to Drew McIntyre putting  Damian Priest through multiple tables

Triple H took to social media to send a message after Drew McIntyre put Damian Priest through multiple tables during their match at WrestleMania 41. The WWE CCO also hyped up the ongoing event.

Ad

The storyline between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre dates back almost a year, when The Archer of Infamy cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on The Scottish Warrior to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Priest reignited the rivalry this year as he eliminated McIntyre from both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches.

The two powerhouses had a chance to settle their differences in a Sin City Street Fight, where McIntyre emerged victorious. Drew also put Priest through two tables while the latter was attempting an Old School on him. McIntyre then proceeded to hit the former Judgment Day member with a Claymore while the latter's head was next to a steel chair.

Ad

Trending

Triple H reacted to the violent match with a short message on X/Twitter. The WWE Chief Content Officer noted that there is pure hatred between the two.

Expand Tweet

The feud between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest has likely culminated. It will be interesting to see what Triple H and his team have in store for both powerhouses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.