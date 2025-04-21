Triple H has a two-word reaction to Drew McIntyre putting  Damian Priest through multiple tables

Triple H took to social media to send a message after Drew McIntyre put Damian Priest through multiple tables during their match at WrestleMania 41. The WWE CCO also hyped up the ongoing event.
The storyline between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre dates back almost a year, when The Archer of Infamy cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on The Scottish Warrior to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Priest reignited the rivalry this year as he eliminated McIntyre from both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches.
The two powerhouses had a chance to settle their differences in a Sin City Street Fight, where McIntyre emerged victorious. Drew also put Priest through two tables while the latter was attempting an Old School on him. McIntyre then proceeded to hit the former Judgment Day member with a Claymore while the latter's head was next to a steel chair.
Triple H reacted to the violent match with a short message on X/Twitter. The WWE Chief Content Officer noted that there is pure hatred between the two.
The feud between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest has likely culminated. It will be interesting to see what Triple H and his team have in store for both powerhouses.
