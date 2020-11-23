Triple H on if the Undertaker should remain retired following WWE Survivor Series

At WWE Survivor Series, it will be the "Final Farewell" for The Undertaker. The company and the Deadman have certainly built this up to be the last time we will see The Undertaker in a WWE ring.

While an appearance as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee is guaranteed, some are already questioning if this is truly the last that we will see of The Phenom. Because when it comes to retirement in professional wrestling, these things rarely last. Even Shawn Michaels had one more match after his retirement at WrestleMania 26.

Triple H feels that The Undertaker can do "whatever the f*** he wants" when it comes to his retirement from WWE

The COO of WWE, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, sat down with Sports Illustrated to discuss the legacy of The Undertaker and exactly what he means to the industry.

When the subject of the Deadman's retirement came up, Triple H pulled no punches. HE said exactly how he felt when it came to Undertaker's future with WWE.

“Someone asked me the other day, ‘Do I think he should retire? I’ve also been asked, ‘If he stays retired, shouldn’t he stay retired? Will he come back in two years? Won’t that be a mistake?’ When it comes to all that, I can only give my opinion. He represents everything amazing about our business. There is a uniqueness to it; he’s different from any other character. That’s why I think Mark Calaway should be able to do whatever the f*** he wants. He’s earned that right.”

For being loyal .... no matter what!

Well, it's certainly hard to argue with Triple H's logic there. Make sure to tune in to WWE Survivor Series tonight at 7 PM EST on the WWE Network for The Undertaker "Final Farewell".