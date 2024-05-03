Triple H had an unexpected message for Braun Strowman after he was injured; changed everything

Over the last few years, Triple H has been involved in various aspects of WWE's work. However, his message to Braun Strowman helped the giant star.

This week on RAW, the Monster of All Monsters returned to the company after nearly a year on the sidelines thanks to an injury he had suffered. He spoke on Insight by Chris Van Vliet, discussing his injury.

For Braun Strowman, who had previously been released by the company, being assured by Triple H after he was injured was very important and changed everything about his outlook on the injury.

He said that WWE took good care of their talent and then revealed what Triple H had told him about how his recovery was the most important thing.

"And WWE takes unbelievable care of their talent and, talking with Hunter and stuff like that, and him going 'look, what we’re doing right now is not as important as what you’re going to be doing in 15 years of your life, get it taken care of, you’re important, you’re not going anywhere. If you can wrestle again, you can, if you can’t, we’ll figure it out.'" (h/t Chris Van Vliet)

Braun Strowman was grateful to WWE and Triple H for helping him with the surgery

Braun Strowman was grateful for what happened and how the WWE staff treated him. He said he went into the Performance Center and got the best rehabilitation anyone could request.

He was very thankful for the experience.

"So having that pat on the back again, like giving that reassurance because you’re not guaranteed anything. So having them be able to put me in the place to have the best surgery that I can, go into the WWE Performance Center, having the best rehabilitation that I can. I couldn’t be more thankful that I’m taken care of by such an amazing company.” (h/t Chris Van Vliet)

With Strowman now back, it remains to be seen if he gets involved in the world title picture soon.

Please credit Chris Van Vliet if you use any quotes from this article.

