Triple H unveils new WWE championships ahead of Elimination Chamber

Triple H continues to shock the WWE Universe. The Chief Content Officer and his team have been praised for significantly improving the overall product. The Game has now revealed two new championships ahead of Elimination Chamber: Toronto next month.

World Wrestling Entertainment launched WWE ID (Independent Development) several months ago. This first-of-its-kind developmental program was designed to complement the NIL (Next In Line) program launched in 2021. Its goals are to raise the profile of and strengthen the indie wrestling ecosystem.

WWE ID Showcase matches have recently been held around the country, featuring the various indie talents signed. The Stamford-based company also signed several wrestling schools to carry the WWE ID designation. Triple H took to X/Twitter today to reveal the new WWE ID Championships for the men's and women's divisions.

Hunter touted how the company is ready to spotlight the best of the best from the vast indie wrestling scene. Later, it was confirmed that the new champions would be crowned in a tournament across the top indie wrestling promotions and then defend their titles at various indie events.

"The top independent wrestling prospects have been ID’d… and now, we’re ready to spotlight the best of the best. Here’s your first look at the Men’s and Women’s @WWEID Championships," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

Schools with the WWE ID designation will receive enhanced developmental opportunities for new and existing talents. The following schools were signed: Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Factory in Atlanta, Seth Rollins' Black & Brave Academy in Davenport, Booker T's Reality of Wrestling in Houston, Rikishi's KnokX Pro Academy in Los Angeles, and the Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center in Concord.

Updated WWE ID rosters following Triple H announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment officials have signed close to 20 wrestlers to work as Independent Development talents. Officials will continue to scout the indie scene and work closely with promotions and schools to acquire new talent.

The WWE ID women's division features stand-out Kylie Rae, who has worked for AEW, TNA, NWA, and others. The others signed to the division are Zara Zakher, Zoe Sager, and Zayda Steel.

Jack Summit looks to be the stand-out of the WWE ID men's division after appearances with AEW, ROH, GCW, MLW, AAA, and others. The rest of the men's division roster includes Aaron Roberts, It's Gal, Ice Williams, Aaron Rourke, Bryce Donovan, Sean Legacy, Marcus Mathews, Brad Baylor, Cappuccino Jones, Freedom Ramsey, Jordan Oasis, Sam Hardway Holloway, Jackson Drake, and Ricky Smokes.

