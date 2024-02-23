Triple H urges fans to do one thing for WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has a very important message for the wrestling world regarding the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event.

On February 24, the Elimination Chamber will emanate from the Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia. Many high-profile matches are set for the premium live event, with Nia Jax vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship being in the main event.

Apart from that, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. Men's Elimination Chamber match will feature Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Bobby Lashley.

Raquel Rodriguez, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Becky Lynch will compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The Game urged the WWE Universe those across various time zones to set their alarm for the PLE in Perth.

Triple H's tweet:

"No matter where you are in the world… set your alarms. #WWEChamber: Perth is coming at you LIVE from @OptusStadium tomorrow.," he wrote.

Triple H's speechless reaction ahead of the WWE show

The 14-time World Champion recently took a tour of the Optus Stadium before the Elimination Chamber.

The King of Kings shared a video on Instagram and was seen being amazed by the beauty of the Western Australian City from the top of Optus Stadium. Triple H also wondered how amazing the jam-packed arena would look like and said:

"Just the spectacle of this. You know, from not only just one from up here, how beautiful Perth is, umm, as a city and just how wonderful the last couple of days have been, but, umm, I'm trying to envision being up here with 50,000 people in that stadium going crazy; what this experience will be like. Umm, it's quite something. If you're coming to Perth, I highly recommend coming up here; it's spectacular!''



Only time will tell how spectacularly the WWE's Chief Content Officer has planned the first-ever Elimination Chamber outside of the United States.

What did you think of Triple H's message for the WWE Universe?