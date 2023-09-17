"Triple H and Vince's collective failure" "I see him returning home" - Fans want 37-year-old star to return to WWE after his recent statement

Triple H has elevated several WWE superstars, from John Cena to Roman Reigns, during his time as an active competitor for the company. Recently, fans reacted to an interview in which former world champion Jox Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose) revealed that Vince McMahon admitted that he took Ambrose for granted.

In 2019, Dean Ambrose left WWE after he was unhappy with the company's creative. Later, he joined All Elite Wrestling as Jon Moxley and changed the landscape of the upcoming promotion. Recently, he won the AEW International Championship from Orange Cassidy at AEW All Out.

In a recent interview with Bleav in Pro Wrestling, Moxley spoke about his last conversation with Vince McMahon when the former CEO of WWE admitted that he took him for granted in his promotion. Fans recently reacted to this statement and want Moxley to return to the company for a final run.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Unfortunately, Moxley recently signed a long-term deal with All Elite Wrestling, which makes it unclear when he can return to the Stamford-based promotion in the near future.

Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose) has previously wrestled Triple H in WWE

In 2014, The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns) went to war against Evolution (Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista) twice. The Shield prevailed in both those matches at Extreme Rules and Payback, which was the first time Ambrose, Rollins, and Reigns faced The Game.

Later, all three superstars went their separate ways, and Rollins joined The Authority. In 2016, Triple H returned to the company and won the World Championship after he eliminated Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose from the match and won the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Over the next few months, Dean Ambrose went after The Game and the WWE Championship. The Lunatic Fringe came very close to winning the title when he faced Triple H in a one-on-one match for the world title Roadblock 2016. Unfortunately, Ambrose didn't win the title.

The following year, Ambrose and Seth Rollins teamed up with Triple H on numerous live events in six-man tag team matches where they defeated the team of Bray Wyatt, Sheamus, and Cesaro. It will be interesting to see if Dean Ambrose ever returns to the company in the near future.

Do you want to see Dean Ambrose back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

