Triple H did not want to "kill" a two-time champion and chose him for a push over LA Knight, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE fans have been clamoring for an LA Knight push for months now. Despite rumors stating he would win the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank contract, the Triple H-led creative team picked Damian Priest for the spot. Vince Russo recently explained the potential reason why Priest was chosen to emerge victorious in London.

Russo speculated that the plan was always for Damian Priest to be Mr. Money in the Bank, as they'd booked him to lose leading up to the show. When asked about Triple H's comments about LA Knight not winning the MITB match, Vince Russo didn't find the statements valid as he believed WWE never intended to elevate the former IMPACT Wrestling star in the first place.

The former WWE writer explained that Triple H's team did not want to risk 'killing' Damian Priest and might have had no inclination towards giving the WWE Universe what they wanted, a monumental Money in the Bank win for LA Knight at the recently concluded event.

"They were beating Damian Priest to death because they knew they were going to do something with him. So, because now we've beat Damian Priest to death, now he's got to win Money in the Bank, and we can't put LA Knight over," Russo said on Legion of RAW. "So we'll totally kill Damian Preist if he doesn't win Money in the Bank. It's not a matter of good things that come to those who wait. It was a matter of what was the plan for Damian Priest for a very long time. So they were not going to put LA Knight over." [19:00 - 20:00]

Vince Russo on how WWE messed up Damian Priest's Money in the Bank triumph

While Logan Paul and LA Knight were the favorites heading into Money in the Bank, Damain Priest was eventually booked to capture the coveted briefcase in London.

Russo recently voiced his criticism about the two-time champion taking too many TV losses for a superstar earmarked for a main event run. The 62-year-old stated that the underwhelming presentation of Priest over the past few weeks made his MITB win look less special.

Vince Russo felt Damian Priest was a victim of "50-50" booking and added that The Archer of Infamy should have always been in the world title picture. The veteran was admittedly a big fan of Priest and said WWE was yet to fully utilize the superstar's immense potential to be a top guy.

"By beating him so much, leading into Money in the Bank, it feels like it doesn't mean anything when he wins it, bro. This should be a guy trying to get a title shot; the champion is blowing him off, you know. Finally, he gets that title shot. Not a guy you beat to death, and he gets Money in the Bank, and it doesn't mean anything because he is a 50-50 wrestler, and you think everybody is going to forget about all the losses. It doesn't work that way." [20:01 - 21:00]

Did WWE do the right thing by backing Damian Priest instead of LA Knight at Money in the Bank?

