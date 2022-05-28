Triple H wanted a WWE veteran to run a stable in NXT

WWE Superstar Triple H wanted Matt Hardy to stay in WWE and run a stable in NXT.

Triple H has been the godfather of NXT since its reboot in 2012. The Cerebral Assassin has always done what's best for the black & gold brand and signed the top independent wrestlers.

In 2017, The Hardy Boyz made a stellar return to The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, Jeff suffered several injuries, which shortened their time as a team. Before Matt's contract expired, Vince McMahon wanted him to work as a coach and a producer.

In a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt recalled his conversation with The Cerebral Assassin, where he wanted him to stay in WWE and run a stable in NXT:

“Triple H, he called me afterward. He tried to work out deals with me doing stuff in NXT...Well, we can pay you X amount of money if you do this NXT thing. But we can double this almost if you do NXT, and I'll put you with a group of guys. So you don't have to do all the work, being an older guy, you're like the leader of the group, and then you can also still go to TVs, you know, RAW and SmackDown...I have a lot of appreciation, Triple H still tried to do what he could just to keep me in the WWE system.” (H/T: Fightful)

It would've been interesting to see the planned stable with Hardy at the helm of affairs. However, Hardy ran a stable called The Hardy Family Office over at AEW.

Matt Hardy reveals why he rejected Triple H's offer

Matt Hardy has a long history of working with WWE. Matt and Jeff began their careers as a tag team and eventually worked as singles stars in the company.

Matt was interested in working for WWE a little longer as he was intrigued by the idea of leading his stable in NXT. However, Vince wanted him to become a producer. On the same podcast, Matt explained why he chose AEW over Triple H's NXT offer:

"But it was one of those things where my contract already expired at this point when I was speaking with Hunter. So I'd already talked with the Bucks and Tony Khan and the powers that be at AEW. I'd already made a handshake deal to go there. It was a good deal and I thought that was my best route going forward. So you know, I just once again, just respectfully declined and said, ‘Thank you very much. I want you to know, I appreciate you reaching out to me like this, and I'll never forget it."(H/T: Fightful)

It worked out for the best as Matt Hardy got to lead his stable in AEW and was reunited with his brother. The Hardyz will soon face The Young Bucks at AEW Double or Nothing.

