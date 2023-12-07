Triple H wants to erase a match from his mind in which he pinned former WWE Champion

WWE's head of creative Triple H recently took a shot at one of his matches.

At Crown Jewel 2018, The Game teamed up with Shawn Michaels, and the duo took on The Undertaker and Kane. After almost 30 minutes, D-Generation X picked up a big win over The Brothers of Destruction. The WWE Universe dubs the match as one of the worst in history. Many fans refuse to acknowledge that it happened and consider HBK's outing with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 his final match.

Tim Rivera recently chatted with Triple H and asked him about his favorite match of all time. Here's what the veteran said:

"I always will say, the one moment probably that sticks out is the moment, at the end of this fourth match at the end of this, sort of Shawn, me, Taker series, where Shawn was referee, and at the end of that match, it's me, Taker, and Shawn, standing at the on top of that ramp, end of an era. It was legit to us, the end of an era. Sort of, the last time, we'd all work together in that manner. I don't count the Saudi one. [laughs] Don't we all want to forget that one? But it was just a very real moment between guys that for 20 whatever years had been up and down the road together and shared the majority of our lives together, so that was pretty meaningful."

Also read: 3 WWE Superstars Triple H has never beaten and 3 he is undefeated against

Triple H almost defeated The Undertaker that night

At WrestleMania, The Cerebral Assassin came very close to ending The Undertaker's streak. At one point, The Undertaker was put down with a combination of the Sweet Chin Music and the Pedigree.

To DX's horror, The Deadman somehow kicked out to an insane pop from the fans in attendance. The Undertaker eventually hit the Tombstone Piledriver and picked one of the biggest wins of his career.

What was your initial reaction to the "End Of An Era" Hell In A Cell match at WrestleMania 28?

Please credit One37PM and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use the quotes from this article!

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here