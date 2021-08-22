WWE Legend wants John Cena-like return for one final match

WWE Legend Triple H is intrigued about what he can do for one final match in the company and wants a John Cena-like return. The Game hasn't thought about who he wants to face next in the ring but knows how he wants it to happen.

Ahead of SummerSlam, Triple H spoke on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, where he explained the difficulties in preparing for a match. The WWE Legend pointed out that he must train a few times a day for three months before a WrestleMania match.

He stated that his current schedule makes it difficult to return to the ring. But he could come back if fans wanted it and maybe have a Cena-like return.

"The training would be the tough part with the schedule, but if it was something people wanted and it was intriguing to me, I would love to do it. I would love to come back and hit a WrestleMania, but I've said it before, I would also love to...much like somebody like Cena, you sort of make the comeback and do it, but going to the towns," said Triple H about one final match. (H/T Fightful)

Triple H stated that he would like to wrestle in various venues worldwide, including the Madison Square Garden and some matches in Japan. He said it would be intriguing to see what will happen before his final few matches in WWE.

Triple H's last match in WWE

Triple H hasn't been an active Superstar over the past few years, wrestling a few matches each year in WWE. He fought Randy Orton in a Street Fight last year on RAW, his first match in WWE in two years. However, the bout was more of a cinematic presentation.

He had faced Orton in 2019 at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia while also wrestling another Evolution member, Batista, in 2019.

Would you like to see Triple H make a return to the ring? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Edited by Alan John