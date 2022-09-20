"Put more show into it" - Triple H wants more showmanship from boxing and MMA

Ever since Vince McMahon retired from WWE, Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) has taken over as Head of Creative and Chief Content Officer for the company. He has now given his opinion on how boxing and MMA could benefit from more showmanship.

Fans have praised The Game's booking of the product. He has made many popular moves - like giving stars like Tomasso Ciampa and Austin Theory their full names back and bringing in big names like Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, and Karrion Kross.

Another move made by the current regime is to rebrand NXT, returning it to to the Black and Gold days of the brand. All these changes have also seen a spike in viewership and key demographics.

WWE and Logan Paul recently hosted a press conference where it was announced that Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on November 5. During the event, Triple H was asked how he would better today's boxing and MMA products, to which he said:

“That’s not up to me to decide, but if I was to do it, put more show into it. There’s times when I go — I’m a big fan of boxing and MMA, and there’s times when I go to events, and it’s amazing to watch on television, but when you sit in the arena, then it’s maybe not the event that you wish it to be from start to finish," he said. “But for me, making it a bit more of a spectacle, making it a bit more of an event, that entertains you from start to finish — because I’ll tell you right now, everything is entertainment." [h/t Thirsty for News]

Taking from boxing and MMA, WWE has hosted press conferences under Triple H

Triple H is not only giving advice to boxing and MMA, but is taking things from those sports as well. WWE has hosted press conferences under new management, which were a rarity in the past.

After Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales on September 3, the UK press got to ask questions to several superstars. Another press conference was held last Sunday where it was announced that Logan Paul will take on Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia.

It should be known that press conferences are not new to professional wrestling. WWE themselves tried to host such events in 1980s and 90s. AEW is also known for their post-pay-per-view press events.

The changes brought to WWE's product by Triple H have been a breath of fresh air for the company. Whether he can keep the momentum going remains to be seen

